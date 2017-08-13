Storm Team 27: Great weather to start the week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today, expect highs in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny skies. Tonight skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the mid 50’s. To start the work week tomorrow, expect a warm up with temperatures in the low 80’s and partly sunny.

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 54

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 82

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62