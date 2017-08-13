Storm Team 27: Heat and humidity ramp back up this week

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

If you liked the weather this weekend you’re going to love the start to the work week. Summer is not over in this seven day forecast.

The humidity and heat will ramp back up mid week. There is a chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday.

FORECAST

Sunday night:  Mostly clear.
Low:  56

Monday:  Mostly to partly sunny.
High:  82

Monday night:  A few clouds.
Low:  60

Tuesday:  Mostly to partly sunny.
High:  84

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  62

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  84  Low:  65

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  82  Low:  69

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  64

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  81  Low:  62

