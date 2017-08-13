Third victim of Charlottesville deadly violence identified

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed.

Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters. Friends describe her as a caring person who fought for causes she believed in.

Troopers Lt. Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M. M. Bates died after their helicopter crashed into a wooded area just outside the city. They had been part of a large-scale police effort at the rally. Friends and family said both men loved their jobs.

