Verna M. Hamilton Obituary

EAST LACKAWANNOCK, Pennsylvania – Verna M. Hamilton of Countryside Convalescent Home, East Lackawannock Township, formerly of Clark, went to be with her Lord at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017. She was 88.

Mrs. Hamilton was born May 28, 1929, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Palmer.

She was a homemaker and devoted her life to her family and the Lord.

Verna was a former member of Clark Pentecostal Holiness Church, where her husband was the pastor for many years.

She was an outstanding musician and harmonizer. She enjoyed singing, playing guitar, gardening and was a phenomenal cook.

Her husband, Rev. William H. Hamilton, whom she married on February 7, 1947, passed away September 30, 2012.

She is survived by a son, David L. Hamilton and his wife, Debra E., Hermitage; a grandson, Dean Hamilton and his wife, Tonya, New Castle and three great-grandchildren, Lydia, Fisher and Corbin Hamilton.

In addition to her husband, Verna was preceded in death by her parents; twin son and daughter, William H. Hamilton, Jr. and Verna Mae Hamilton and six siblings.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17 in the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Martin, pastor of First Assembly of God, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will be in Clark Citizen’s Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.