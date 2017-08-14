Bomb found in Winona Twp. mailbox prompts investigation

WINONA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway after the Youngstown Bomb Squad removed a homemade bomb from a mailbox on King Road in Winona Township.

Police got a call about the bomb at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. A woman reported that she had issues with people riding through the fields before finding the bomb.

Bomb Squad Officers tried to use a robot to get the device out of the mailbox, but it was eventually removed by hand.

It was apparently made with a galvanized metal pipe. Bomb Squad officers said it looks like the fuse was lit, but the device didn’t work correctly.

It will be sent to a lab to test if it is a functional device.

The county auditor’s website says the property is owned by Glacier Hills Farm from Lakewood, Colorado.