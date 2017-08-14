Charles Edward French, Jr. Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Charles Edward French, Jr., 74, of western Pennsylvania, formerly of Walnut Creek, California, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017 at the residence of his daughter, Susan, in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Carmel, California on June 26, 1943 to the late, Charles Edward and Lois Eleanor (Reed) French.

Charles was a 1961 Pacific Grove High School graduate, Pacific Grove, California. He attended Occidental College in southern California from 1961-1965.

Charles began his 35-year banking career as a teller at Bank of America and later advanced as an anti-money laundering specialist. He retired happily from Bank of America and went on to a second career utilizing the knowledge he acquired, consulting for multiple banks over the course of several years.

Charles was an avid bowler and golfer and his loving, selfless and humble nature will be greatly missed.

Charles is survived by three children: daughter, Susan Elizabeth French of Greenville and sons, Christopher Edward French of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Robert Andrew French of Walnut Creek, California; two sisters, Deborah Brown of Eagan, Minnesota and Katheryn Lenhart of Moraga, California and his former wife, Nidia Annette French of Walnut Creek, California.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Bo.

A memorial service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017, with Rev. Deborah Brown, sister of the deceased, of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Eagan, Minnesota, officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: Animal Rescue Foundation at http://www.arflife.org/honor.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Order Flowers Here