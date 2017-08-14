Charles W. “Chuck” King Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Charles W. “Chuck” King, 72, passed away late Monday afternoon, August 14, 2017, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness.

Charles was born November 3, 1944, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Emerson King and came to this area in the early 1970’s.

Chuck graduated from Triadelphia High School in West Virginia and after moving to Ohio, was the owner/operator of Smith Advertising in Youngstown for over 20 years.

Mr. King enjoyed golf and hunting and was a member of the NRA. He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns, enjoyed shooting pool and was a member of several area pool leagues. Chuck enjoyed telling jokes and spending time with his family.

Chuck leaves his companion, Cindi Hinchcliffe, with whom he shared his home; four sons, Keith King, Kevin King, Stephen King, each of Youngstown, and Shawn (April) King of Boardman; a daughter, Melanie King of Youngstown; a stepson, Eric (Dawn) Porter of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Shane, Brittany, Christopher, Heather, Linley, Isaiah, Eric, Jr. and Kristen; four great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Connie) King and a sister, Chris (Mac) Gibson.

Family and friends may call from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Friday, August 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Chuck’s family graciously asks that contributions be made to Kinnick Funeral Home, to help with final expenses.

