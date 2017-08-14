Deacon Earlean Nelson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A homegoing celebration in honor of Deacon Earlean Nelson will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Deacon Nelson departed this life Monday, August 14, 2017 at Ivy Woods Nursing Home.

Mr. Nelson was born March 16, 1928 in Pinebluff, Arkansas, a son of James and Fannie Brooks Nelson.

He was formerly employed with Youngstown Sheet and Tube retiring after 30 years of loyal service.

He was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and member of the Male Choir, transportation ministry and after school program.

He was a dedicated husband, father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 67 years, Georgia M. Thomas Nelson of Youngstown; his loving children, Freddie (William) Cheirs of Kansas, Missouri, Sandra (Anthony) Stringer of Blue Springs, Missouri, Earlee (Paula) Nelson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Sylvester Nelson of Youngstown; his sister, Priscilla Edmunds of Pinebluff, Arkansas; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, L.E, Willie J., Freddie, Leonard, Griffin, David and Robert L. Nelson.

Friends may also call Friday, August 18 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home and on Saturday, August 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.



