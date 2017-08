COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – County Road 430 (Calcutta Smith Ferry) is restricted near the Pennsylvania state line for an emergency landslide repair project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The project is scheduled to be completed mid-September.

Two-way traffic will be maintained in one lane with temporary traffic signals.

ODOT’s contractor for this $225,000 project is Alan Stone Co. Inc., which is based in Cutler, Ohio.