Federer withdraws from Cincinnati; Nadal to become new No. 1

Tournament officials announced Federer's withdrawal on the first full day of matches at the event in Cincinnati

The Associated Press Published:
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, wipes his brow during his final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, in Montreal on Sunday, August 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Wimbledon champion Roger Federer withdrew Monday from the Western & Southern Open, which he has won seven times, citing a back injury.

Tournament officials announced Federer’s withdrawal on the first full day of matches at the event in Cincinnati.

The 19-time major champion said in a statement that he “tweaked” his back last week at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, where he lost Sunday to Alexander Zverev in the final.

The Swiss star, No. 3 in the ATP Tour rankings, becomes the fifth of the top six players to skip Cincinnati because of injuries. He joins top-ranked Andy Murray, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, fifth-ranked Novak Djokovic and sixth-ranked Marin Cilic, the defending champion.

Federer’s withdrawal means Rafael Nadal will return to No. 1 when new ATP rankings are released on Aug. 21. The Spaniard will be No. 1 for the first time since July 6, 2014.

Nadal has spent 141 weeks as the men’s No. 1 player.

In early first-round men’s play Monday, Richard Gasquet and wild card Tommy Paul advanced in straight sets. Gasquet eased past qualifier John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 6-4, while Paul beat fellow American Donald Young 6-4, 7-6 (4). Ivo Karlovic needed three sets to knock out Jiri Vesely 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

In women’s action, 14th-seeded Petra Kvitova shook off a first-set loss to beat Anett Kontaveit 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, while Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lauren Davis.

