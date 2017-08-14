Girard crime activity: Police investigate car break-in spree

Friday, August 4

12:45 a.m. – 200 block of E. Liberty St., a man reported seeing a hand reach into his broken window in an attempt to open the front door. He told police that he yelled and the man ran into a dark-colored Ford Focus and drove away.

Saturday, August 5

11:28 p.m. – 300 block of Forsythe Ave., police received complaints of five juveniles who were running up onto porches, ringing doorbells or knocking and then running away. Police spotted an 11-year-old boy running away. His mother was contacted and said she believed he had been sleeping on the couch. Two 15-year-old boys who were questioned denied being involved.

Sunday, August 6

2:22 a.m. – 100 block of Stambaugh Ave., a woman reported that someone stole her prescription medication. Police said nothing else was missing, and there appeared to be no forced entry into the home. Two windows were open, but their screens were intact.

Monday, August 7

5:10 p.m. – 500 block of Churchill Rd., owners of an apartment complex reported that a man driving a white van came onto the property and began dumping various pieces of furniture into a construction dumpster on their property. When asked why he was using their private dumpster, the man told them “where else was he supposed to get rid of the property” and if they “wanted to make an issue out of it, so be it,” according to a police report. Police obtained the vehicle information and told the owners to contact the prosecutor to press charges.

7:06 p.m – 1600 block of N. State St., a man reported that several pieces of antique wood were taken from his property.

Tuesday, August 8

2:20 a.m. – 200 block of E. 2nd St., police received a report of a man and woman breaking into vehicles in the area and found a car that had been rummaged through. Police stopped two people matching a description of the suspects, but the witness said they weren’t the people he had seen breaking into the vehicles. They told police that they were walking home from the bar and were released.

5:55 a.m. – 100 block of Crumlin Ave., while investigating several car break-ins, police found a vehicle with a shattered window. The vehicle’s owner said he heard a banging noise around 4:20 a.m. but didn’t think much of it. He said nothing was missing from the vehicle.

6:39 a.m. – 100 block of Crumlin Ave., reported theft of money and a portable DVD player from a vehicle.

7:10 a.m. – 200 block of E. Second St., report of stolen medication, a tool and keys from a truck.

9:12 a.m. – 100 block of Morris Ave., Gail Miconi, charged with disorderly conduct and making false alarms. The fire department was called to Miconi’s home after she reported smelling gas. Police said she had turned the oven on, left the door open but never placed anything inside to cook. Officers called to check on her reported that she appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was argumentative. Police said Miconi is on probation for similar offenses involving alcohol abuse.

1:55 p.m. – 100 block of Crumlin Ave., a man told police that the driver’s window of his vehicle had been broken and his car had been rummaged through. Nothing was missing.

3:58 p.m. – 100 block of Crumlin Ave., a man reported that his vehicle was broken into overnight. A prescription for medication was stolen, and he believed that the vehicle may have been left unlocked.

Wednesday, August 9

7:43 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a woman told police that she was contacted by a man who said he was from the Federal Reserve Bank. She said he told her to purchase two iTunes gift cards, worth $100 each, and in exchange for the gift cards, she would receive $9,000. The woman said she realized that it was a scam, but the man continued contacting her.

10:42 p.m. – 300 block of Forsythe Ave., a man reported that several juveniles ran up to his door, rang the doorbell and ran. When he tried to chase them, he said he tripped and fell down the stairs, cutting his face and injuring his shoulder. He said this has been a reoccurring problem involving kids in the neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

10:54 p.m. – 1800 block of S. State St., the mother of a 14-year-old boy reported that her son received several harassing messages from the mother of his friend. In one of the messages, she told the boy that he should kill himself, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

