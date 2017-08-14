Hubbard police looking for ‘at-risk’ missing teenage girl

Hubbard police believe 15-year-old Madison Copley is with a 21-year-old man from Solon

By Published:
Madison Copley, 15, missing from Hubbard, Ohio.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Madison Copley, 15, was reported missing by her family on Sunday. She was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, prior to running away from her home, according to Hubbard police.

Police believed Copley is with 21-year-old Malik Perkins Williams, of Solon. He was driving a 2012 white Affinity SUV (OH, FSE9009).

Copley is considered to be an “at-risk missing juvenile” due to a medical condition.

She is described as a 5’2 tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call their local police department or Hubbard Police Det. Sgt. Moffitt at 330-534-8153, ext. 3004.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s