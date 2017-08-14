Lorene Fragle Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Lorene Fragle, of South Pymatuning Township, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, wife of Guy F. Fragle, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017, in UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after an extended illness. She was 68.

Lorene was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1949 to the late Logan and Irene (Davis) Sampson.

A more complete obituary may be posted at a later date.

At her request, there will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.



