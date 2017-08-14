Loretta Lynn Dettmer Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m Friday, August 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Loretta Lynn Dettmer, 56 of Diamond, formerly of Columbus who died early Monday morning, August 14 at her residence.

Loretta was born December 21, 1961 in Warren, a daughter of Helmut “Dutch” and Frances “Patty” (Alltop) Dettmer.

She graduated from Struthers High School and Youngstown State University, receiving her nurse’s degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and her master’s degree from Franklin University.

Loretta was a registered nurse at Warren General Hospital in Warren and Riverside Hospital and Grant Hospital in Columbus where she worked as a pediatric nurse, retiring due to her illness. Loretta loved her job, especially working in pediatrics.

She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, was an avid reader and an animal lover, especially her miniature Shetland sheepdogs.

Besides her parents of Diamond, Loretta leaves two brothers, Daniel Dettmer of Berlin Center and Dean Dettmer of Austintown and one sister, Donna Henson of Diamond. She was a loving and devoted aunt to her one nephew and eight great-nephews and one great-niece.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

