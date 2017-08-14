Man charged with assaulting a trooper in Union Township

The incident began at a local tavern where police were called to a disturbance involving Mark Reno, 52, of New Castle.

By Published:
Pennsylvania State Police

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New Castle was charged with aggravated assault after police say he fought with a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

According to a police report, the incident began at a local tavern where police were called to a disturbance involving Mark Reno, 52, of New Castle.

When officers arrived, Reno had left the bar and went home. Police went to his house on Crestwood Drive to question him when they said he became irate and started fighting with a trooper.

Police said a struggle ensued and Reno kicked the trooper several times and attempted to get a friend at the house to retrieve a handgun. The friend did not get the gun.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

Reno was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, making terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $50,000 bond.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s