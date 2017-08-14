Man crashes rental car into yard in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is recovering from injuries after he crashed a rental car in Youngstown.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the driver hit a large rock, a fence and narrowly missed a house on Loveland Road before the car caught fire.

Youngstown police say the driver was drunk and the Hertz rental car had been reported stolen because it wasn’t returned at the appropriate time.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is expected to recover. Police say he’ll be charged with OVI.