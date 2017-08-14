Man crashes rental car into yard in Youngstown

According to police, the driver hit a large rock, a fence and narrowly missed a house on Loveland Road before the car caught fire

By Published:
Youngstown car fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is recovering from injuries after he crashed a rental car in Youngstown.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the driver hit a large rock, a fence and narrowly missed a house on Loveland Road before the car caught fire.

Youngstown police say the driver was drunk and the Hertz rental car had been reported stolen because it wasn’t returned at the appropriate time.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is expected to recover. Police say he’ll be charged with OVI.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s