Marcia Ann (Satterlee) Morgan Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Unexpectedly on Monday, August 14, 2017, Marcia Ann, passed into God’s hands at home.

She was born on February 16, 1960 in Niles, Ohio a daughter of the late Eleanor Satterlee Toth and Edward Satterlee.

Marcia is survived by her beloved daughters, Rhonda (Ruben) Iamurri and Michelle (Jim Serenko) Morgan of Austintown; grandchildren, Christopher, Hailie, Aaliyah, Rayden, Michael, Mia and the late Roman; siblings Linda Koss, Mary Lou (Bud) Hughes, Ann (Chris) Lowry, Jimmy (Mary), Bob (Lisa), Eddie, Paul (Jayne) and the late David Satterle; former husband, Ronald Morgan and her cherished nieces and nephews.

Marcia was a 1979 graduate of Girard High School and loved her hometown.

She had a passion for cooking, cleaning, enjoyed car rides at any time and late night snacks. Marcia wore her heart on her sleeve and always put everyone else’s needs before her own. Marcia loved her family especially her grandchildren who she was a “homebody” and just loved hanging out with them. She will never be forgotten and will always with her family. She was simply just the best Mommy and Nana.

Family will receive friends in St. Rose Church, 48 Main St., Girard, OH 44420 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences to Marcia’s family please visit www.cremateohio.com.

