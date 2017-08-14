Michael “Tippy” Lipka Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio with Pastor Mark Cuprik officiating for Michael “Tippy “Lipka, 91, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 14, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Tippy was born April 11, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio the son of Demetrius and Rose Lipka.

Tippy was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and enlisted into the United States Navy that same year. Tippy served our country on USS Manilla Bay and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Upon his return home from the Navy, he worked for Mackenzie Muffler and Buccilli Brothers Grocers as a butcher. Tippy then went on to own the Foxhole Club for 28 years where he made many friends. Tippy sponsored various sports teams and held events at the Foxhole Club that are still talked about and remembered to this day. He retired from the Foxhole Club at 62 years old. He later took a part-time position working security at Pinkerington.

Tippy enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, watching football and attending the sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted father, grandfather and husband. Tippy was well known for his wild and ornery personality as well as his heart of gold. Although his family considered him to be strict and opinionated, they always knew that they could count on Tippy and he will be greatly missed.

Tippy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Stephanie, who passed in 2004.

Tippy leaves behind to cherish his memory his only daughter, Linda Congemi (David Agnone) of Poland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Melanie Congemi and Dean (Amanda) Congemi of Boardman; four great-grandchildren, Cassandra and Preston Stitt, Connor Dean and Caleb Congemi and two sisters, Ann Mruzek of Boardman and Rose Buccilli of Maryland.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Steve and Walter and one sister, Mimi Baker.

Friends may call Friday, August 18, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Blvd. in Youngstown, Ohio.

Entombment will take place during a private ceremony at St. Johns, Cemetery, Coitsville, Ohio.

Linda Congemi and family would like to thank staff on the 4th Floor at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their exceptional compassion and loving care of our father and grandfather, Tippy. Linda and family would also like to thank the owner and staff at C’s Waffles in Boardman for their kind, sweet friendship for “Magic City” as it was his favorite place to eat breakfast every day.

