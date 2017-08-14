Police arrest video shows officer punching resisting suspect

EUCLID, Ohio (AP/WKBN) – Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a 25-year-old black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.

Euclid police has issued a statement that says the struggle occurred Saturday morning after a traffic stop. Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored the officer’s orders and began resisting. The video shows a struggle lasting more than three minutes before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.

The officer is on paid leave and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling for a federal investigation.

The man was examined at a jail and then released after posting bond for driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges.

Euclid police say the incident was recorded on a cruiser’s dashboard camera.

The video has gone viral, and some are claiming excessive force by police.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)