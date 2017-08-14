Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria

The official said it is unclear whether the act was deliberate

PARIS (AP) – French officials say the driver who steered into patrons of a pizza restaurant east of Paris clearly acted intentionally, but they have no reason so far to suspect a terrorist motive.

A judicial official said Monday night that the Paris prosecutor’s office, which oversees French terrorism investigations, was not involved in the case because there was no proof of terrorism at this stage.

A security official said there is no evidence of a political or Islamic extremist motive.

But both officials say authorities view the driver’s actions as intentional. They were not authorized to be publicly named.

An 8-year-old girl and at least five others were injured in the attack in Sept-Sorts, a town about 65 kilometers east of Paris.

