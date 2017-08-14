Police standoff closes off large area in Berlin and Milton townships

The Ohio Department of Transportation and local police have closed off a large area involving two major routes because of a standoff

Berlin Twp. police standoff

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and local police have closed off a large area involving two major routes because of a standoff.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Route 224, between Route 14 and Route 45 is closed and Route 534 between Route 18 and Route 14 are closed.

Dispatchers said police are investigating a man with a gun, but could not give any details of the circumstances or an exact location.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew on the scene. We are working to get more information about the police presence. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for details. 

