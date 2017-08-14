Researchers say ‘hate groups’ emerging in Ohio

The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified 35 hate groups in Ohio

Jessica Smith, Nexstar Published:
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The protests and violence in Charlottesville once again shine a spotlight on white supremacy groups, but those groups aren’t isolated to one area of the country.

There are several groups classified as hate groups in Ohio, but there are also people working to fight that racism.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies 35 hate groups in the state on its “hate map,”  including the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), Aryan Strikeforce and the Daily Stormer.

“This stuff is becoming increasingly legitimized, but we need to be pushing back at every turn,” said Vanita Gupta.

Gupta, president and Chief Executive Officer of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said the Charlottesville violence is disturbing, but the existence of hate groups should not be surprising.

“There have been white supremacy groups that have existed in our midst. What’s uniquely shocking right now is how they’re coming out of the shadows,” she said.

Critics said President Donald Trump has emboldened white supremacy groups by taking two days to call out the KKK and neo-nazis by name. Supporters say the president has made it clear he opposes all racism and violence.

Ohio lawmakers responded quickly to the violence in Charlottesville.

Senator Rob Portman tweeted that the attack was domestic terrorism, saying, “We must all condemn hatred and white nationalism.”

Senator Sherrod Brown called it “senseless violence” and said, “we must all condemn white nationalism.”

Gupta said real change starts at a local level.

“It’s about holding local officials, state officials accountable in elections — Do you stand for the American values we stand for?” she said

The Southern Poverty Law Center said there a total 917 hate groups around the country.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies 35 hate groups in the state on its “hate map,"  including the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), Aryan Strikeforce and the Daily Stormer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s