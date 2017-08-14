Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, comfortable

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Summer heat returns, but a comfortable weekend is ahead.
The humidity and heat will ramp back up mid week. There is a chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday.
FORECAST
Monday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 82
Monday night: A few clouds.
Low: 60
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 84
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 62
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 65
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 69
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 64
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 62
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. (20%) High: 80 Low: 65.
.