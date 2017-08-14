Storm Team 27: The heat and humidity returns midweek

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The heat and humidity returns this week. It will feel muggy and hot mid week.

This means that we will also see the chance for showers and even storms return by Thursday.

FORECAST

Monday night:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  60

Tuesday:  Mostly to partly sunny.
High:  84

Tuesday night:  A few clouds.
Low:  62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High:  84

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorm.  (60%)
High:  83  Low:  63

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  82  Low:  69

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  62

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  81  Low:  61

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  62

