Struthers man accused of driving drunk with teen passenger facing more charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is facing additional charges after police said his motorcycle drunk, crashing with a teenage passenger.

John Grzejka had a video arrignment in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday.

In addition to child endangering charges, he is now charged with speeding, OVI, no operator’s license, driving under suspension, expired tags and failure to control.

Early Wednesday morning, Grzejka wrecked his motorcycle on South Avenue in Youngstown, sliding into the parking lot of Irish Bob’s bar.

He suffered serious injures. His teen passenger was also hurt.

Both were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

After he was treated, Grzejka was then taken to the Mahoning County Jail.