Texas A&M won’t host white nationalist rally

The event was organized by a former A&M student who said he was inspired by the weekend's rally in Charlottesville

By Published:
White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – A Texas lawmaker says Texas A&M University won’t host a “white lives matter” rally on the campus next month.

Republican state Rep. John Raney said Monday that university chancellor John Sharp told him the event had been canceled due to “hate messages” on social media and police concerns of violence. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 11.

Raney made the announcement on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives just hours after lawmakers said they were working to stop the rally form taking place.

Texas A&M officials confirmed the event had been canceled.

The event was organized by a former A&M student who said he was inspired by the weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s