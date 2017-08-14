Texas A&M won’t host white nationalist rally

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – A Texas lawmaker says Texas A&M University won’t host a “white lives matter” rally on the campus next month.

Republican state Rep. John Raney said Monday that university chancellor John Sharp told him the event had been canceled due to “hate messages” on social media and police concerns of violence. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 11.

Raney made the announcement on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives just hours after lawmakers said they were working to stop the rally form taking place.

Texas A&M officials confirmed the event had been canceled.

The event was organized by a former A&M student who said he was inspired by the weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

