Thousands of protesters gather as Trump heads to his NY home

Demonstrators were in pens police made across the street from Trump Tower hours before his expected arrival

By Published:
Protestors gather at 59th Street and 5th Ave. in New York near a caricature of President Donald Trump Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, as they protest not far from Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Protestors gather at 59th Street and 5th Ave. in New York near a caricature of President Donald Trump Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, as they protest not far from Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) – Thousands of protesters and heavy security are ready to greet President Donald Trump as he returns to his New York City home for the first time since his inauguration.

Demonstrators were in pens police erected across the street from Trump Tower by early Monday evening, hours before his expected arrival.

An inflatable caricature of Trump is rising above pedestrians on a nearby block.

Police have stationed sand-filled sanitation trucks as barriers around the skyscraper and layers of metal police barricades around the main entrance.

Among the protesters is the Rev. Jan Powell, a retired United Church of Christ minister. She says she’s bothered by the Republican president’s response to the white supremacist rally that descended into violence Saturday in Virginia.

Trump initially blamed “many sides” for the violence. He now says “racism is evil.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s