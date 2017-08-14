UPMC announces deal to acquire Pinnacle Health

If approved, UPMC will move into direct competition with the University of Pennsylvania Health System

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pennsylvania’s largest health system, says it has reached a deal to acquire Pinnacle HealthSystem of Harrisburg.

It’s expected to be completed Sept. 1 if it meets regulatory approval.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the two health systems have been working on the deal since March.

If approved, UPMC will move into direct competition with the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Penn is the biggest health system in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Pinnacle Health landed with UPMC on the rebound after its merger with Penn State Hershey Medical Center was blocked over concern it would allow prices to rise in the Harrisburg region.

