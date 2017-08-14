Where to get your solar eclipse glasses

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The solar eclipse is a week away, but there are still places that you can get special viewing glasses.

Two local libraries are receiving glasses through a NASA program to provide 2 million glasses to libraries across the country.

The Bristol Public Library, located at 1855 OH-88 in Bristolville; and the Girard Free Library, located at 105 E. Prospect St. in Girard; will be giving out a limited quantity of the glasses. They are available first come, first served, until they are gone.

To get them at the Bristol Library, go between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday or 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

At the Girard library, they will be distributed, starting Monday, to Girard residents only.

NASA issued a warning last month that unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.” The space agency recommends only using eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been printed by particular companies.

Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of its customers, letting them know that their purchased solar eclipse glasses weren’t confirmed safe for viewing. Amazon also said in the email they were refunding buyers in full.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors on its website.

Locally, Lowe’s is selling them for $1.98 each. They’re going fast, so the store recommends that you call first before you visit. They’re sold out at the Boardman store, but as of Monday afternoon, were available at the Hermitage, New Castle, Butler and Erie stores.

Home Depot said it never received any glasses and recommended ordering online.

Mill Creek MetroParks has 1,000 glasses, which will be given out during a viewing party on August 21. That will be between 1 and 4 p.m.

Grove City College’s Physics Department is also hosting a viewing party. Telescopes and free eclipse viewing glasses will be available — as well the College’s resident astronomer — from noon to 5 p.m. on August 21 on the College Quad between Harbison Chapel and Crawford Hall.

If you want to see the event through a telescope with proper eye protection, the Ward Beecher Planetarium will be at the Canfield Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. that day.

The solar eclipse will start at 1 p.m. August 21, with the sunlight being blocked by 80 percent at 2:30 p.m. After that, the sky will begin to brighten and will be back to normal at 4 p.m.

It is a rare point in time when the moon’s alignment will block out the side — an event which hasn’t happened from coast to coast in 109 years.

The next total eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, when it will pass right over Newton Falls.