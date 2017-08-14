William “Bill” R. Dempsey Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, with Rev. Phil Roland officiating, for William “Bill” R. Dempsey, 82, who died on Monday afternoon, August 14, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born on September 28, 1934 in Fairfield, Iowa, a son of John Ernest and Winifred Isabella Shellhorn Dempsey and lived in the Austintown area for 50 years.

Mr. Dempsey served with the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He was a lifetime member of the Croatian Club in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Bill liked to travel, enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and loved his cat, Kitty Girl.

His first wife, the former Catherine Zakovich, whom he married on September 28, 1968, died on December 22, 1993.

Bill leaves his second wife, Judy Smallwood Webster, whom he married on December 20, 2010; a son, Kurt; three daughters, Sabrina (Joe), Myra and Laura; two stepsons, John (Heather) and Jason; a brother, John; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Catherine and three sisters, Lela, June and Dorothy.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 17 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be held at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send online condolences to the Dempsey family.



