Pittsburgh woman accused of stabbing man to death after bar argument

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities have arrested a woman they allege followed a man after an argument in a Pittsburgh bar and stabbed him to death near a convenience store.

Twenty-five-year-old Ashley Henchell is charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering in the slaying in the Mount Washington neighborhood of the western Pennsylvania city.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Carosi was found bleeding on the ground near a CoGos shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was later pronounced dead at UPMC Mercy.

Authorities said investigators believe Henchell and another man argued with Carosi inside Satalio’s bar. They allege that she followed him outside, stabbed him multiple times, then threw away the knife, went home and showered and washed her clothes.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for Henchell couldn’t be found Monday.

