Woman hit, killed walking down road in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was struck by a car and died late Sunday night.

According to a police report, the accident happened about 11:45 p.m. along Route 422, east of Edinburg Road in Mahoning Township.

Police said the woman was walking east on Route 422 when she was struck by a vehicle.

The victim is described as a white female in her mid-30s with should-length, straight red hair. She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and white socks.

The police report did not list any charges for the driver so her name was withheld from this report.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity should call State Police in New Castle at (724) 598-2211.

