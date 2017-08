Related Coverage Final Queen of Hearts drawing Monday night, winner takes jackpot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man took home the jackpot from the Queen of Hearts drawing at Crickets Bar and Grill Monday night.

John Riley won $319,000.

The bar on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown started drawing tickets just before 7:30 p.m.

The remaining cards were drawn until there was a winner.

The jackpot was $230,000 after the last drawing two weeks ago.