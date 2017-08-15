2017 Big 22: Mitch Davidson, Salem

Related Coverage Davidson back as Quakers look for postseason return

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior quarterback Mitch Davidson returns following a strong junior year which saw #14 complete 60.1% of his passes (182-303) for 2541 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is one of only two returning signal callers to the area who threw for over 2,500-yards in 2016 (Mark Waid – Girard).

What is your outlook on the 2017 season?

We’re going to wear teams down. I mean, the work we’ve put in in the winter and the summer, getting up, running, running to the test, I think we’re just going to drive teams not the ground with how in shape we are. We’re just speed. We’re going to run the offense quick. No huddle. We’re just going to go at teams.

What is your role in the offense?

I mean, I just sit back and let my line do their job, block for me and I just read the defense and the defense tells me where to put it. My wide receivers are great. They get where they’re supposed to be, at the depth they’re supposed to be at, and I just let it go.

Whom do you model yourself after?

Well, it’s weird because Matt Weingert was our quarterback for the playoffs. My sophomore year, I really sat back and watched him. I watched how he played. I watched what he did. I listened to how he talked to coach, how coach talked to him. I really learned from Matt Weingert. What he did as a player, how he played. I think I kind of play with his style. I mean, he just sits back. He’s a leader. He doesn’t do much. He leads by example. I feel like that’s what I want to be like, an example leader. He set a really great example for us. He left this program on top. Great quarterback. That’s what I’d like to do.

What’s it like to run this fast-paced offense?

Oh, it’s amazing knowing that guys are going to be where they’re going to be at that time. I’m going to know that they’re going to be there. It’s just picking defenses apart. There’s nothing they can do about it. Driving it, taking my nickels, and then hitting that deep ball when the corners dropping. Then, just score on them.

What would it feel like to be chosen for the Big 22?

That would be an amazing feeling. Knowing how much work I’ve put in since I’ve been in this program, how much my buddies have pushed me. It would just be an awesome feeling to know that I would be up in that Big 22. You know, I’m one of the best in the area.

Name: Mitch Davidson

Position: Quarterback

Grade: Senior

School: Salem Quakers

Salem high school football schedule 2017

