CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County business continues to expand, adding more work space and new jobs.

Champion Twp trustees approved a tax break on the property Ohio Star Forge will build a $1.1 million new machine shop on.

The newest project will enable the company to hire seven new full-time employees.

The company has been in the community since 1988, producing parts for the automotive and energy industries.