Boardman man, wanted on drug trafficking charges, arrested in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man, wanted on drug trafficking charges, was arrested after police received a report about an erratic driver.

Police said a man flagged an officer down on Monday afternoon, reporting that a red Monte Carlo with front-end damage was driving erratically. He said the vehicle turned down Warhurst Road.

An officer found the vehicle parked in front of Campell City Hall and pulled over the driver, 24-year-old Ivan Lipscomb, Jr., after he drove westbound on Wilson Avenue.

Lipscomb was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

According to jail records, he’s charged with heroin and drug trafficking. A court date hasn’t been set yet.