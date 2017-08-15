Calif. man pleads not guilty to trying to bring heroin to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from the Los Angeles area charged in a big drug case from last year was told he’ll have to remain in Ohio if he’s able to post bond.

Abraham Magana needed a Spanish language interpreter Tuesday morning as he entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.

He is accused of attempting to traffic heroin into the Youngstown area.

Magana is one of 20 people indicted in 2016 by prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. He was only recently found and arrested in Southern California.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Magana’s trial is set for October.

