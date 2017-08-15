Construction closing parking lots for Ohio State football games

The project will remove 2,100 parking spaces

By NBC4 Staff Published:
Starting this year, gameday parking for Ohio State University football is going to be a bit tougher after construction is set to permanently close two parking lots.
Photo courtesy of WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting this year, gameday parking for Ohio State University football is going to be a bit tougher after construction is set to permanently close two parking lots.

Starting the night of September 4, the Polo, and Dodd parking lots will be permanently closed due to construction related to the relocation of Cannon Drive. The project will remove 2,100 parking spaces.

“While we recognize this will be an inconvenience, it is important that Cannon Drive construction begin as soon as possible. It is easier for fans if we make parking and transportation changes prior to the season rather than changing offerings week-to-week,” the university released in a statement.

Fans who have traditionally parked in these lots are encouraged to:

  • Arrive early
  • Avoid the Medical Center area and expect travel delays
  • Park in the 9th Ave. Garage or in West Campus lots (near Kenny Road)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s