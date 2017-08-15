Coroner: ‘Home Alone’ actor Heard died of cardiac arrest

Heard was found dead July 21 in a hotel in Palo Alto, California

By Published:
John Heard
AP images

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Officials say actor John Heard, whose body was found last month in a Northern California hotel, died of cardiac arrest.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday an autopsy revealed the 71-year-old actor died “a sudden cardiac death due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.”

Heard was found dead July 21 in a hotel in Palo Alto, California. He was recovering from back surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

The coroner’s office says his back surgery did not play a role in his death.

Heard’s many roles included the father in the “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” movies and a corrupt detective in the television series “The Sopranos.”

Heard was married and divorced three times, including briefly to actress Margot Kidder. He had three children.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s