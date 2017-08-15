Cortland woman gets OK for license plate inspired by ‘covfefe’ tweet

The plate stems from a tweet from the U.S President that read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

By Published:
Covfefe license plate.

CORTLAND, Ohio (AP) – Ohio officials have granted a woman’s request to have President Donald Trump’s mysterious tweeted typo, “covfefe,” on her license plate.

Brittany Scott tells The Columbus Dispatch in May she saw a Twitter post by Trump that read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The 29-year-old Cortland woman says she wrote in her application that her request stemmed from a tweet from the 45th president of the United States, and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles approved it.

Scott says she hasn’t received any complaints online or from fellow motorists.

A bureau committee examines hundreds of applications each day for vanity plates, denying profane, obscene or sexually explicit ones. It also rejects those it determines could provoke violence or advocate lawlessness.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s