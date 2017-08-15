Cortland woman gets OK for license plate inspired by ‘covfefe’ tweet

CORTLAND, Ohio (AP) – Ohio officials have granted a woman’s request to have President Donald Trump’s mysterious tweeted typo, “covfefe,” on her license plate.

Brittany Scott tells The Columbus Dispatch in May she saw a Twitter post by Trump that read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The 29-year-old Cortland woman says she wrote in her application that her request stemmed from a tweet from the 45th president of the United States, and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles approved it.

Scott says she hasn’t received any complaints online or from fellow motorists.

A bureau committee examines hundreds of applications each day for vanity plates, denying profane, obscene or sexually explicit ones. It also rejects those it determines could provoke violence or advocate lawlessness.

