Dean E. Gary Obituary

NORTH BENTON, Ohio – Dean Gary, 48, of North Benton passed away at Alliance Community Hospital on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Dean was born on November 19, 1968 the son of Larry D. and Mildred L. (Jones) Gary.

He worked at Custom Poly Bag for over 19 years and enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and four wheeling.

Survivors include his mother, Mildred and his two sisters, Karen Gary and Joyce (Scott) Gary-Holla; a niece, Serena Holla and three nephews, Christopher, Haden and Adam Holla. He is also survived by two aunts, five uncles and his neighbors and close friends, Joseph (Rhea) Chapman and Alex who treated Dean like a brother.

His father Larry Dean Gary passed away on July 8, 1997 and his brother, Larry preceded him in 1967.

Visitation will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring on Friday, August 18 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 19 at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home in Rogersville, Pennsylvania (3275 W Roy Furman Highway) at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Boyd officiating. A time of visitation will also be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Rogersville from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Rice Ridge Cemetery in Cameron, West Virginia.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

