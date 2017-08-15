Donald Friece Whitacre, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Donald Friece Whitacre, Jr., age 88, of Salem, died at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the Essex of Salem III.

He was born December 5, 1928 in Salem, a son of the late Donald Friece Whitacre, Sr. and the late Marie (Pasco) Whitacre.

Before his retirement in 1991, Don had been vice president of the former Electric Furnace where he worked for 38 years.

Don was a 1946 graduate of Salem High School, served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Realife Church.

He was also a life member of the Salem VFW Post 892 and a member of both the First Families of Ohio and the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution.

His wife, Mary Ann (Bufi) Whitacre, whom he married July 10, 1955, survives him along with a son, Donald F. Whitacre III of Chippewa, Pennsylvania; a daughter, June Lenora (Mike) Cain of Minerva; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A son, Jonathan Paul Whitacre and three brothers, Perry Albert Whitacre, Raymond Eugene Whitacre and Robert James Whitacre preceded him in death.

Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the Woodsdale Cemetery with Randy Campbell officiating. Military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard will follow the services.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.