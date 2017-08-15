Former Youngstown boxer convicted of child abuse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict was reached Tuesday in an assault case involving a former Youngstown boxer.

Wesley Triplett was found guilty on three charges of child endangering and domestic violence.

Prosecutors say Triplett hit a young child, breaking his ribs. He was then accused of burning the child.

This isn’t the first time that Triplett used his fists to hurt someone outside of the ring.

He was convicted of punching a doctor during a basketball game at the former South Field House in Youngstown in 2007. He was sentenced to three years probation in that case.

Triplett be sentenced at a later date in this latest case.

