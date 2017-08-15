Grove City woman faces child abuse, drug charges

Police said marijuana was being grown at the home

Published: Updated:
Jami Kendall, charged with child abuse, Delivery/Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and Possession of marijuana in Grove City.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces drug and assault charges after police responded to a call about child abuse Saturday around 1:30 p.m., according to a police report.

Jami Kendall, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault, delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after police investigated his home on N. Broad Street, the report said.

Police said they found out that marijuana was being grown at the residence.

Kendall was arraigned on charges and booked into Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.

