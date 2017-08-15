Harold J. “Grampy” Holzbach, Jr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Harold J. “Grampy” Holzbach, Jr., 79, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Harold was born in Warren on July 9, 1938, the son of Harold and Irene (Weitzel) Holzbach, Sr.

Harold proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp.

After his discharge, he spent his career working as an artis cutter and truck driver for Packard Electric.

On October 6, 1965, he was united in marriage to the former, Diana Nussle, who preceded him in death on May 13, 2016.

Harold’s family brought him his greatest joy. He was affectionately known as “Grampy” to all who loved him.

He was also a man of great faith and was active in the First Baptist Church of Howland. He was a past board member, drove the Sunday School bus and visited shut-ins.

Harold had a generous spirit and was the leader in fundraising at work to assist families in need and other charitable organizations. He was also involved with the Howland Athletics Club, Howland Football Boosters and Boy Scouts.

Harold was a sports fan cheering for Ohio State football and watching NASCAR races. He was also a superb handyman and could fix anything. He was always there to lend a helping hand.

Harold is survived by his children, David (Kimberly) Greene and Gregory (Linda Romeo) Greene; his grandchildren, Jessica (Glenn) Gault, Steven (Amber Williams) Greene, Dylan Desotell, Tanya (Lou) Cimmento and Jason (Shannon) Neff; his great-grandchildren, Gianna and Gavin Gault; his sisters, Norma Root and Sally Higgs and his brother-in-law, Ralph Nussle.

Besides his wife, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Holzbach and his sister, Marian Mason.

Visitation for Harold will be held on Thursday, August 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Howland, 8957 East Market St, Warren, Ohio 44484 with a funeral service immediately following at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Croyts officiating.

Private burial will be at Howland Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Howland.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



