Jerome “Jerry” J. Andres Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jerome J. “Jerry” Andres passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Rolling Fields in Conneautville, Pennsylvania after a brief illness.

Jerry was born on May 10, 1938 to Jacob and Esther Andres in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He served in the Army and had many stories to tell about his time in Korea as part of the peacekeeping force after the Korean Conflict.

Jerry worked at Westinghouse Electric for many years and ended his career as a caseworker for energy assistance at the county assistance office after Westinghouse closed its doors.

Jerry loved the theatre. He was very active as an actor and director in Playhouse 600 in the 70’s and other local theater groups through the years. His favorite play he directed was The Crucible. When the movie Tiger Warsaw was filmed in Sharon, Jerry had a great time working for the production as a driver. He did commercial voice over work and was featured in a number of local and regional television and radio commercials. Jerry also belonged to several writer’s groups and had a number of poems and short stories published.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine and her husband, Gary and their sons, Joshua, Matthew and Samuel of Meadville, Pennsylvania; his son, J.C. and his significant other, Tami Kronauer of Brookfield, Ohio; his former wife, Mandy Andres of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and a close cousin and friend, Bob Bain and his wife, Terri of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Esther; his sister, Tina Shaffer and his brother, Tony Andres.

As was Jerry’s request, he will be cremated and there will be no services.

Jerry was a huge auto racing enthusiast and his wish was to have his ashes taken to Watkins Glen, New York so that he could hear the roar of the race for eternity.

Finally, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to Chris’s coworkers at Rolling Fields for their love and care of dad in his final days.

Should you wish to honor Jerry’s memory, please consider making a donation to Allegheny College designated to the Men’s Cross Country Team c/o Samantha Avery, Allegheny College Athletic Department, 520 N. Main Street, Meadville, PA 16335 or to the MASH Volleyball Boosters care of Cheryl Leech, 19679 Chad Lane, Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are being handled by Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.



