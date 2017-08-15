Jewel “Moose” E. (Evans) Mellors Obituary

August 15, 2017 Obituary

Jewel "Moose" E. (Evans) Mellors, Brookfield, Ohio - obit

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Jewel “Moose” E. (Evans) Mellors, 98, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

She was born on August 6, 1919.

Funeral arrangements have been handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.


