JobsNOW: County service provides skills for job search

The program mainly teaches people to tackle barriers to getting and keeping a job

By Published: Updated:
The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership's Employment Skills and Training Program is designed to help people tackle barriers that may be affecting their chances of finding a job.
The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership's Employment Skills and Training Program is designed to help people tackle barriers that may be affecting their chances of finding a job.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The employment skills and training program through the Mahoning-Youngstown Community Partnership (MYCAP) is available for Mahoning County residents age 18 and older, whether you have a high school diploma or not.

The program mainly teaches people to tackle barriers to getting and keeping a job. Workforce Development Coordinator Roger Beltz said those barriers can be anything such as lack of childcare, education, and lack of work history, just to name a few.

The program also teaches how to fill out an application and write a resume. They also conduct mock interviews, and coach clients on what is appropriate clothing for interviews.

It may sound simple, but Beltz said they see people who have been out of the workforce for three to four years or just out of college. For those, any many, others, the basic skills are needed.

“We have people straight out of YSU that maybe don’t have their niche and a gambit of people who don’t have a GED to some with a masters degree who just haven’t found that nice to utilize their education,” Beltz said.

The program is geared towards assisting low-income individuals back into the workforce by giving them necessary training plus a behavioral approach to change employment-related behaviors. The program is working in Mahoning County.

“We are working between an 80 to 90 percent success rate with people who stabilize for over one year with finding them a job,” Beltz said.

The six-week training program also provides job placement assistance, supportive services and counseling on obtaining a post-secondary education.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s