JobsNOW: County service provides skills for job search

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The employment skills and training program through the Mahoning-Youngstown Community Partnership (MYCAP) is available for Mahoning County residents age 18 and older, whether you have a high school diploma or not.

The program mainly teaches people to tackle barriers to getting and keeping a job. Workforce Development Coordinator Roger Beltz said those barriers can be anything such as lack of childcare, education, and lack of work history, just to name a few.

The program also teaches how to fill out an application and write a resume. They also conduct mock interviews, and coach clients on what is appropriate clothing for interviews.

It may sound simple, but Beltz said they see people who have been out of the workforce for three to four years or just out of college. For those, any many, others, the basic skills are needed.

“We have people straight out of YSU that maybe don’t have their niche and a gambit of people who don’t have a GED to some with a masters degree who just haven’t found that nice to utilize their education,” Beltz said.

The program is geared towards assisting low-income individuals back into the workforce by giving them necessary training plus a behavioral approach to change employment-related behaviors. The program is working in Mahoning County.

“We are working between an 80 to 90 percent success rate with people who stabilize for over one year with finding them a job,” Beltz said.

The six-week training program also provides job placement assistance, supportive services and counseling on obtaining a post-secondary education.