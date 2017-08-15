Larry Lew Shaffer Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Larry Lew Shaffer, 78, of Warren, Ohio and formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017, at his home, after a brief illness.

He was born June 3, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Lewis M. and Marjorie S. (Flowers) Shaffer.

On June 10, 1965, Larry married the former Helen McCormick. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

He was a 1957 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and was in the Army Reserves for six months.

He retired from General Motors Assembly Lordstown after 30 years of service.

Larry enjoyed metal detecting and belonged to the Tri-County Metal Detector Club. He also enjoyed wood turning, gardening, camping, golfing, fishing, hunting and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the #1 Elvis fan and liked to listen to gospel and blues.

Memories of Larry will be cherished by his wife, Helen E. Shaffer; children, Michele E. Shaffer of Warren, Ohio, Scott L. (Susan) Shaffer of Champion, Ohio and Heather L. Shaffer-Nigrin of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Sharyn L. (David) Haines of Newbury, Ohio; grandchildren, Cassidy Shaffer, Madison and Michael Nigrin and his dog, Greta.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market Street, Suite 19, Warren, Ohio 44484, in honor of Larry and in thanks for the wonderful care they gave him and his family.

