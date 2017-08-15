Local group recognized for contributions to Warren



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local group was awarded for contributions to the City of Warren Tuesday.

The Mayor’s Business Appreciation Award was presented to the Laborer’s International Union of North America, Local #935.

It was given for significant business reinvestment in the City of Warren.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin says the union spent nearly a half million dollars to redevelop its headquarters downtown on West Market Street. He said the revitalization of downtown will continue.

“We’re very proud of what they’ve done in this great space. This is the start of what we believe and hope is a renaissance in the peninsula area of downtown Warren,” he said. “Our efforts to move downtown and expand west of downtown starts with improvements like this.”

The renovation includes all new facilities inside the building.